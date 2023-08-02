BOJ Members Say No Need to Review Yield Curve Control: June Minutes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 2 (Jiji Press)--Bank of Japan policymakers said in their June meeting that there was no need to review the central bank’s yield curve control policy at the moment, minutes from the meeting showed Wednesday.

BOJ Policy Board members shared the view at the monetary policy meeting held June 15-16 that distortions in the formation of interest rates had been resolved, and that bond market functions had improved.

Members unanimously decided to keep the massive monetary easing policy unchanged at the June meeting.

Meanwhile, in the latest two-day meeting through Friday, members decided to operate the yield curve control more flexibly. Eight members voted in favor of the move, while one voted against.

One member said at the June meeting that “a revision to the treatment of yield curve control should be discussed at an early stage,” in order to avoid sharp fluctuations in interest rates when the central bank ends its massive easing in the future.

