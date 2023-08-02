BOJ Not Moving toward Exit from Easing: Deputy Gov. Uchida

Newsfrom Japan

Chiba, Aug. 2 (Jiji Press)--The Bank of Japan’s recent decision to operate its yield curve control more flexibly is not a step toward an exit from the current monetary easing, BOJ Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida said Wednesday.

The decision is aimed at “patiently continuing with monetary easing while nimbly responding to both upside and downside risks” to the economy and prices, Uchida said in a speech in Chiba, near Tokyo.

“Needless to say, we do not have an exit from monetary easing in mind,” he added.

At its two-day policy meeting through Friday, the central bank decided to tolerate rises in 10-year Japanese government bond yields above 0.5 pct, setting an effective ceiling of 1.0 pct.

The aim of the decision is “to be prepared for any possible changes” in circumstances, such as higher-than-expected inflation, so that the BOJ “can continue with monetary easing without causing confusion,” Uchida said.

