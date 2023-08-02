Coexistence of Humanity, Nukes Impossible: Hibakusha

Newsfrom Japan

Vienna, Aug. 2 (Jiji Press)--An 81-year-old hibakusha atomic bomb survivor from Japan called for the abolition of nuclear arms at an international meeting in Vienna on Wednesday.

Nuclear weapons "can never coexist with humankind," declared Masashi Ieshima, who was 3 years old when he experienced the U.S. atomic bombing of the western Japan city of Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945, in the closing days of World War II.

He conveyed the horror of nuclear weapons, whose radiation eats at people's bodies for a long time, at the ongoing first meeting of the preparatory committee for the 2026 Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty review conference.

Ieshima called for progress in stalled nuclear disarmament negotiations as the world faces what a senior U.N. official describes as the highest nuclear risks since the Cold War.

"The blast blew out all the glass windows in the house, and the roof (was) turned so outward that the moon could be seen," Ieshima recalled.

