Hiroshima Students Vow Never to Give Up on Nuclear Abolition

Vienna, Aug. 1 (Jiji Press)--High school students from the western Japan prefecture of Hiroshima expressed their resolve never to let go of the goal of achieving nuclear abolition, at an event in Vienna on Tuesday.

"We, who live in Hiroshima and have listened to their (hibakusha atomic bomb survivors') testimonies, must not give up on the realization of nuclear abolition," a statement by the students said as U.N officials and students in Vienna listened.

The statement was read during a presentation by Kazune Ikeda, 16, and Haruno Matsuba, 15, both from Eishin Gakuen high school in the city of Fukuyama, Hiroshima.

The city of Hiroshima was flattened by a U.S. atomic bomb Aug. 6, 1945, in the closing days of World War II. The city of Nagasaki, southwestern Japan, suffered the same fate three days later.

The event took place during the ongoing first meeting of the preparatory committee for the 2026 Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty review conference in the capital of Austria.

