FSA to Seek 4 Insurers’ Further Reports on Price-Fixing Scandals

Tokyo, Aug. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Financial Services Agency decided Wednesday to order four major nonlife insurance companies to file additional reports on their alleged price-fixing practices.

The orders will be issued under the insurance business law soon to Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Sompo Japan Insurance Inc., Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co. and Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance Co.

The nonlife insurers have already been ordered to report their findings from in-house investigations after revelations that they fixed insurance premiums for policies designed for Tokyu Corp.

But the FSA now finds it necessary to obtain further reports because in the course of their probes the four companies have detected tens of suspected pre-bidding premium-fixing cases involving policies for East Japan Railway Co., Keisei Electric Railway Co., Chiba Urban Monorail Co. and Narita International Airport Corp., as well as oil wholesalers including Eneos Corp. and steelmakers, people familiar with the matter said.

The financial supervisory authority aims to fully unveil the anticompetitive practices believed to have taken root in the nonlife insurance industry, they noted.

