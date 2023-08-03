3 Bodies Identified 12 Years after March 11 Disaster

Newsfrom Japan

Rikuzentakata, Iwate Pref., Aug. 3 (Jiji Press)--Three bodies found in Iwate Prefecture, northeastern Japan, in 2011 have been identified as local residents who went missing in the major earthquake and tsunami on March 11 that year, the prefectural police said.

Relatives who received the bodies back from the police 12 years after the disaster expressed relief and happiness.

The bodies were identified as Yoshiko Yamada, then 83, from the city of Rikuzentakata, Kine Sano, then 84, a resident of the town of Otsuchi, and Takeshi Kinoshita, then 74, from the town of Yamada, the Iwate police said Wednesday.

Parts of their bodies were discovered in the sea or on land between March 2011 and August the same year. Their identities were confirmed in June this year through mitochondrial DNA testing. The bodies were handed over to relatives by Tuesday.

Yamada's nephew, Makoto, 68, told reporters in Rikuzentakata: "I thought the (aunt's) body would not be discovered. It was good for her body not to be swept away (in the sea)." Yamada's 74-year-old niece, Taeko, said she told her aunt's body: "Welcome back. You finally made it home."

