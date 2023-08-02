Japan's Subaru Aims for EV Sales Share of 50 Pct in 2030

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Subaru Corp. aims to increase sales of electric vehicles to have them account for 50 pct of its total global vehicle sales of over 1.2 million units planned for 2030, President Atsushi Osaki said Wednesday.

At the day's briefing on business plans, Osaki also said that the automaker will start EV production in the United States, its main market, around 2027 to 2028, in view of the rapid shift to EVs there and tax breaks that may be granted under the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act.

Subaru previously said that it would raise the combined share of its hybrid vehicles and EVs in global vehicle sales to at least 40 pct and export EVs made in Japan to the United States.

"We will respond to major changes in the business environment," Osaki said.

Subaru will launch four new EV models by the end of 2028, in addition to the four SUV EV models that have already been announced.

