Kishida to Bring Up Water Release Misinformation at 3-Way Summit

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is seen confirming with U.S. and South Korean leaders at their upcoming meeting their cooperation on dealing with misinformation regarding the release into the sea of treated water from the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

Kishida is also expected to use his meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden to accelerate discussions within Japan's ruling camp on easing export rules on defense equipment.

The prime minister is set to meet Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol at the Camp David presidential retreat near Washington on Aug. 18.

The three-way summit talks are expected to focus on measures against North Korea's nuclear and missile development and security cooperation, including on the economic front, with China in mind.

At a meeting of Japanese government and ruling coalition officials on Tuesday, Kishida said that he hopes to make the trilateral meeting "an opportunity to further strengthen strategic cooperation among Japan, the United States and South Korea."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]