9 of 10 Major Japan Power Firms Log Net Profits for April-June

Tokyo, Aug. 2 (Jiji Press)--Nine of Japan's 10 major power suppliers posted group net profits for April-June, thanks to falls in the prices of liquefied natural gas and other fuels for electricity generation, according to their earnings reports released by Wednesday.

Only Okinawa Electric Power Co. remained in the red, although its net loss shrank.

Eight of the nine lucrative firms, excluding Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc., logged record net profits for the three-month period. Of them, Chubu Electric Power Co. enjoyed the largest profit of 202 billion yen, up 20.5 billion yen from a year earlier.

On top of Chubu Electric, Hokkaido Electric Power Co. and Shikoku Electric Power Co. saw their net profits grow markedly.

Tohoku Electric Power Co., TEPCO, Hokuriku Electric Power Co., Kansai Electric Power Co., Chugoku Electric Power Co. and Kyushu Electric Power Co. achieved turnarounds partly thanks to hikes in electricity rates for households in June upon government approval.

