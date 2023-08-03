Rakuten to Collaborate with OpenAI

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese e-commerce company Rakuten Group Inc. said Wednesday it will collaborate with ChatGPT developer OpenAI to develop new artificial intelligence products and services targeting both individual and corporate customers.

Separately on Wednesday, Japanese wireless operator SoftBank Corp. said it will work together with Microsoft Japan to promote generative AI.

Rakuten said in a statement that the company and OpenAI will "deliver state-of-the-art conversational AI experiences to consumers and businesses in Japan and worldwide."

"We'll develop various functions that will deliver new experiences," Rakuten Chairman and CEO Hiroshi Mikitani said in an event in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, where he held online conversations with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

SoftBank will help Microsoft provide its cloud services using generative AI technology to businesses and local governments.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]