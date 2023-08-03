Japan, Ukraine Hold Their 1st Financial Meeting in Kyiv

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan and Ukraine held the first meeting of their financial dialogue in Kyiv on Wednesday, agreeing on the continuance of economic assistance to the European country under attack from Russia.

Senior officials of the Japanese Finance Ministry, including Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs Masato Kanda, visited the Ukrainian capital for the meeting.

Japan pledged to provide additional financial assistance to help Ukraine rebuild war-damaged housing including residential complexes, a priority task for the country.

According to the ministry, Japan is the first country to establish a bilateral financial dialogue with Ukraine.

Kanda met with key Ukrainian officials including Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko.

