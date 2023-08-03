Tamaki, Maehara File Candidacies for DPFP Leadership Race

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 3 (Jiji Press)--Democratic Party for the People leader Yuichiro Tamaki and acting DPFP head Seiji Maehara submitted their candidacies Thursday for the Japanese opposition party's Sept. 2 leadership election.

The official campaign period of the one-on-one battle is set to begin Aug. 21. Major issues in the poll are how the party should cooperate with other opposition forces, such as Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), and deal with the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

The result of the DPFP leadership election could affect opposition parties' strategies for the next general election for the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

"I will make the DPFP bigger without simply joining with other parties," Tamaki, 54, who has cooperated even with the LDP to realize his party's policies, told a press conference Thursday. "I will seek cooperation beyond the boundaries of ruling and opposition parties based on a policy-driven approach."

"A party that can replace the LDP is needed," the 61-year-old Maehara said at a separate press conference the same day. "I hope to unite forces other than the LDP and the Japanese Communist Party under a policy-oriented slogan."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]