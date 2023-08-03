EU Removes Import Restrictions on Japanese Food

Newsfrom Japan

London, Aug. 3 (Jiji Press)--The European Union on Thursday removed its restrictions on imports of Japanese food that had been in place since a nuclear accident in Fukushima Prefecture in 2011.

Norway and Iceland, members of the European Free Trade Association, also abolished their own import restrictions on Japanese food on Thursday, the Japanese agriculture ministry said.

The EU's removal will send a symbolic message to countries that have still been restricting imports of Japanese food since the March 2011 triple meltdown at the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant, Japanese officials said.

Starting with shipments arriving in the EU, Norway and Iceland on Thursday, it will no longer be necessary to attach certificates of radiation checks and those of origin to wild mushrooms and some marine products from Japan.

Following the nuclear accident at the Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. plant, 55 countries and regions introduced import restrictions on Japanese food. The number dropped to nine as of Thursday, including China and South Korea.

