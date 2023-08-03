Evacuation of Japanese Nationals from Niger Completed
Tokyo, Aug. 3 (Jiji Press)--All Japanese nationals willing to flee Niger, an African country hit by a military coup, have been evacuated to Paris, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Thursday.
Two people fled Niger on Tuesday, while eight others were evacuated aboard a French flight in the early hours of Thursday.
"A very few number of Japanese nationals wanted to stay in Niger for certain reasons, and we'll continue to make all-out efforts to ensure their safety," Matsuno told a press conference.
