Mitsubishi UFJ to Raise Stake in U.S. Bancorp

Tokyo, Aug. 3 (Jiji Press)--Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. said on Thursday that it has agreed to spend 936 million dollars to raise its stake in U.S. Bancorp to 4.39 pct from 2.89 pct.

The Japanese banking group said it expects to expand its strategic collaboration with the U.S. regional lender in areas including digital, corporate transactions and financial services for Japanese customers.

The proceeds to be received by the U.S. bank will be paid to a Mitsubishi UFJ unit in the United States under an agreement related to the Japanese company's sale of all MUFG Union Bank shares to U.S. Bancorp last year.

Mitsubishi UFJ said it has also reached an agreement with a U.S. Bancorp unit on dollar liquidity support.

