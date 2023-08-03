Nihon Univ. American Football Club Dorm Raided over Marijuana

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 3 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department on Thursday raided the dormitory of Nihon University's American football club in the Japanese capital's Nakano Ward for alleged marijuana possession by a member of the club in violation of the marijuana control law.

More than 10 investigators from the MPD's drug and firearms control division entered the dormitory around 1 p.m.

Based on information that a member of the club is smoking marijuana at the dormitory, the Japanese university has interviewed all members of the club, including its head coach, other coaches and players, as well as former members, and consulted with the MPD, according to informed sources.

In the past, the Nihon University American football club was suspended from official matches as a penalty for a violent hit from behind by a member of the club against an opponent player in a match in May 2018.

