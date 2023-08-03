Japan Eyes Autonomous Vehicle Lane on Tohoku Expressway

Newsfrom Japan

Takasaki, Gunma Pref., Aug. 3 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Thursday that it plans to create a dedicated lane for self-driving vehicles on the Tohoku Expressway in fiscal 2025 or later.

The plan was presented at a meeting of the government's council for achieving Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's Digital Garden City Nation initiative, held in the city of Takasaki, Gunma Prefecture, eastern Japan.

The government has already disclosed its plan to make such a lane on the Shin-Tomei Expressway, which connects the greater Tokyo and Nagoya areas.

The special lane plan for the Tohoku Expressway, which runs between the greater Tokyo area and the Tohoku northeastern region, will be included in a comprehensive plan to improve infrastructure using digital technologies for enriching the lives of people in regional areas. The comprehensive plan is set to be released by the end of March 2024.

Kishida instructed related government agencies to draw up an interim report on the comprehensive plan around September this year.

