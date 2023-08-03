Japan to Make Alternative Insurance Certificates Valid for Max 5 Years

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida plans to make alternative certificates to health insurance cards valid for up to five years while sticking to the policy of abolishing the cards in autumn next year, informed sources said Thursday.

The so-called eligibility certificates will be issued after the abolition of health insurance cards and their integration into My Number personal identification cards under law to ensure that people without an integrated My Number card can keep receiving heath care services covered by the national insurance scheme.

Initially, the government said the certificates would be issued on an application basis and valid for one year. But it has decided to allow insureds to freely set the validity period only if it does not exceed five years, people familiar with the matter said.

At a press conference to be held at the prime minister's office on Friday, Kishida will try to alleviate public concerns over the mandatory use of the problem-prone integrated My number card by explaining that the certificates will be issued "ex-officio" to all those who do not have the integrated card.

He is also expected to clarify that integrated My Number card holders will be given an option to remove the health insurance card function.

