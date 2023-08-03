Nintendo Logs Record Net Profit for April-June

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, Aug. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese game maker Nintendo Co. said Thursday that its group net profit in April-June jumped 52.1 pct from a year before to a record 181 billion yen.

The result was attributable to strong sales of the latest title in Nintendo's Legend of Zelda game series released in May and other hit games, including the Super Mario series.

In the first quarter of fiscal 2023, Nintendo's sales grew 50.0 pct to 461.3 billion yen, also a record high for the three-month period.

