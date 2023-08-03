April-June Earnings Tumble at Japan 3 Major Shipping Firms

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 3 (Jiji Press)--April-June consolidated net profits plunged from a year before at Japan's three major shipping companies, according to their latest earnings reports.

The results stemmed from falls in freight rates in their mainline container ship operations after logistics disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic were cleared and global cargo demand slumped.

Nippon Yusen K.K.'s net profit fell 78.6 pct to 73.4 billion yen. The bottom line slid 68.1 pct to 91.1 billion yen at Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd. and 85.5 pct to 38.5 billion yen at Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd.

Freight demand was sluggish due to stagnant personal consumption in the United States and Europe reflecting inflation and higher interest rates.

Profits from a container shipping company jointly owned by the three companies dived. Meanwhile, robust shipping demand for automobiles and energy-related items underpinned the performances of the three companies.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]