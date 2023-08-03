Key 10-Year JGB Yield Hits Fresh 9-Year High

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 3 (Jiji Press)--The key 10-year Japanese government bond yield hit a fresh nine-year high of 0.655 pct on Thursday, as JGB selling continued following the Bank of Japan's policy tweak last week.

The benchmark yield reached the highest level since January 2014 before noon. JGBs have been under selling pressure since the BOJ decided Friday to make its yield curve control more flexible, effectively tolerating up to 1.0 pct in the 10-year yield.

In the afternoon, the yield on the most recent 10-year JGB issue briefly fell back to 0.635 pct after the BOJ carried out an unscheduled JGB-buying operation to rein in bond yields.

The central bank conducted a similar operation on Monday.

"The BOJ will not necessarily allow the long-term yield to rise to 1.0 pct, and it is likely to repeat such unscheduled operations," an official at a think tank said.

