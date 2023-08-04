Spending by Major Japan Firms to Grow 20 Pct in Fiscal 2023

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 4 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese companies plan to spend 20,615.2 billion yen on plants and equipment in the country in fiscal 2023, which started in April, up 20.7 pct from the previous year, a survey released Thursday by the Development Bank of Japan showed.

The survey showed that domestic capital spending by major Japanese companies in fiscal 2023 will mark the second straight year of growth and recover to pre-pandemic levels.

Many businesses plan to increase spending related to semiconductors and electric vehicles as they seek to reinforce supply chains and domestic production, the government-backed lender said.

Manufacturers plan to increase capital spending by 26.5 pct.

Spending by nonferrous metal firms is projected to more than double, led by chip-related investment. Transport machinery makers plan to boost spending by 26.9 pct mainly on EV research and development.

