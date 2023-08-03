Japan's 1st Costa Coffee Outlet to Open Fri.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan's first outlet of British coffee shop chain Costa Coffee will open in Tokyo's busy Shibuya district Friday.

The outlet, shown to the media Thursday, will be run by Tokyo-based Sojitz Royal Cafe Corp., jointly owned by restaurant chain operator Royal Holdings Co. and trading house Sojitz Corp.

A cup of Costa Coffee's popular flat white, an espresso-based drink with whipped milk, will be served at 491 yen.

The first Japanese outlet and the second, set to open in September, will be dedicated to takeout services.

A Costa Coffee shop where customers can eat and drink is scheduled to open in Tokyo's upscale Ginza district in October.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]