Japan's 1st Costa Coffee Outlet to Open Fri.
Tokyo, Aug. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan's first outlet of British coffee shop chain Costa Coffee will open in Tokyo's busy Shibuya district Friday.
The outlet, shown to the media Thursday, will be run by Tokyo-based Sojitz Royal Cafe Corp., jointly owned by restaurant chain operator Royal Holdings Co. and trading house Sojitz Corp.
A cup of Costa Coffee's popular flat white, an espresso-based drink with whipped milk, will be served at 491 yen.
The first Japanese outlet and the second, set to open in September, will be dedicated to takeout services.
A Costa Coffee shop where customers can eat and drink is scheduled to open in Tokyo's upscale Ginza district in October.
