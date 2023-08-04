Wind Power Firm Head Questioned over Money to LDP Lawmaker

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese prosecutors have questioned the head of a Tokyo wind power firm on a voluntary basis for allegedly providing a ruling party lawmaker with a large sum of money, people familiar with the matter said Thursday.

Japan Wind Development Co. allegedly provided a large amount of money to the Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker in the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, the people said.

The Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office is investigating how and why the funds were provided, the people said.

The Japanese government has been pushing to promote offshore wind power generation as a major source of renewable energy.

Japan Wind Development, founded in 1999, had developed 293 wind power generation units in Japan and abroad as of April this year, according to the company's website. It operates onshore wind farms in 34 locations across the country.

