Tohoku Univ. Eyeing Stronger Cooperation with Industry

Newsfrom Japan

Sendai, Miyagi Pref., Aug. 4 (Jiji Press)--Tohoku University has set up a consulting company jointly with Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank with an aim to support the enhancement of enduring cooperation between academia and industry.

The move is intended to combine research and development undertaken by universities and various ideas held by corporations for the launch of joint businesses in the future.

The new company, Tohoku University Co-Creation Initiative Inc. (THCI), was established on April 28 with a total of 100 million yen in capital and capital reserves. It is owned 85.1 pct by the national university in Sendai, the capital of Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, and 14.9 pct by the trust bank.

THCI is headed by Ken Ishikawa, a professor at the university's Center for Co-Creation Strategy, who worked for over 30 years, including as a consultant, at Japanese think tank Mitsubishi Research Institute Inc.

Creating systems that allow universities to engage in business development and growth continuously, beyond conducting research and developing technologies, has been a challenge for academia-industry cooperation.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]