Japan to Grant Foreign Children Special Residence Permission

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 4 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to give special residence permission to foreign children who were born and raised in Japan but do not qualify as residents of the country, Justice Minister Ken Saito said Friday.

The children will be allowed to stay in Japan under certain conditions, such as having no family members with records of serious crimes.

At least 70 pct of roughly 200 foreign children without residency status and 80 pct of such children of school age are expected to receive the permission.

The special residence permission is a system that allows foreigners who do not have resident status and are subject to deportation to stay in Japan on an exceptional basis at the discretion of the justice minister, based on comprehensive assessment of their family circumstances and behavior. The government had been considering utilizing the system to help foreign children who can speak only Japanese.

The government's move comes amid worries that children who have lived in Japan their entire lives might be sent to the home countries of their parents under the revised immigration control and refugee recognition law, which enables forcible repatriations of foreigners if they have applied for refugee status three or more times.

