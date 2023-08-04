Prosecutors Raid Offices of LDP's Akimoto over Money

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese public prosecutors raided the offices of ruling Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker Masatoshi Akimoto on Friday on suspicion of taking bribes from Japan Wind Development Co.

Akimoto, 47, is suspected of receiving a total of some 30 million yen from the president of the Tokyo company on more than 20 occasions from around October 2021 to June this year, sources said.

The Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office searched the home and the office of Akimoto, a member of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, in Chiba Prefecture, as well as his office in an office building for the Lower House lawmakers in Tokyo.

The prosecutors had already questioned the Japan Wind president on a voluntary basis as part of its investigation.

The president's lawyer said that "the money was not given to Akimoto."

