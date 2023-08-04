Japan Closely Watching Impact of Saudi Oil Output Cut

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno indicated Friday the government's stance of carefully watching effects of a reported plan by Saudi Arabia to extend its voluntary crude oil output cuts into September.

"We will keep a close watch with a sense of tension on possible impacts (of the move by Saudi Arabia) on the international energy market and Japan's economy, including prices in the nation, which have been rising," the top Japanese government spokesman said at a press conference.

"We will strengthen cooperation with the International Energy Agency and major oil-consuming nations to encourage oil-producing countries to help stabilize the global crude oil market by increasing production and investing in spare oil production capacity," Matsuno added.

At a ministerial meeting in June, the OPEC Plus grouping of oil-producing countries agreed to extend its current cooperation framework for production cuts until the end of 2024. Following the development, Saudi Arabia decided to independently cut its crude oil production by an additional 1 million barrels per day in July and later showed its plan to continue such reductions in August.

