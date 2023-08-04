Japan's Food Exports Hit Record High in 1st Half

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan's exports of agricultural, forestry and fishery products and food rose 9.6 pct to 714.4 billion yen in January-June from a year before, hitting a record high for the third consecutive first-half period, the agriculture ministry said Friday.

The climb was backed by a recovery in dining-out demand in China and other parts of the world in line with the removal of pandemic-related restrictions, as well as a weaker yen that made Japanese products less expensive overseas.

Exports to China surged 16.2 pct to 139.4 billion yen, led by growth in soft drinks, making it the biggest export market for Japanese farm products and food.

Supported by the popularity of expensive pearls, exports to Hong Kong jumped 25.8 pct to 115.4 billion yen.

On the other hand, exports to the United States declined 7.9 pct to 96.4 billion yen as soaring inflation weighed on consumer spending there.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]