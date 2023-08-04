Japan's Social Security Benefits Hit Record 138 T. Yen in FY 2021

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 4 (Jiji Press)--Social security benefit costs in Japan in fiscal 2021 rose 4.9 pct from the previous year to hit a record high of 138,743.3 billion yen, a welfare ministry-affiliated think tank said Friday.

The increase mainly reflected expenses for COVID-19 vaccinations, as well as the rapid aging of Japanese society.

According to the National Institute of Population and Social Security Research, pensions occupied the largest portion of all social security benefits, with such spending up 0.3 pct to 55,815.1 billion yen.

Spending for medical services surged 11.0 pct to 47,420.5 billion yen, the biggest increase since fiscal 1978.

For fiscal 2021, child-rearing, nursing care and other welfare benefits increased 4.9 pct to 35,507.6 billion yen, pushed up by the Japanese government's 100,000-yen handouts for children aged 18 or under at the height of the COVID-19 crisis.

