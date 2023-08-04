Japan's Kishida Shows Some Flexibility about Health Cards

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday showed some flexibility about the abolition of health insurance cards currently slated for 2024.

The government will stick to its plan to scrap the cards by integrating them into the My Number personal identification cards around autumn 2024, Kishida told a press conference at the prime minister's office.

But "we'll make appropriate responses, including a review, if more time is judged to be necessary," Kishida also said. He plans to make a decision after the ongoing comprehensive review of the problem-prone My Number system.

Under the abolition plan, so-called eligibility certificates, an alternative to the current health insurance cards, will be issued to all residents who do not have My Number cards integrated with health insurance cards, Kishida explained.

The government plans to set the maximum validity term for the eligibility certificates at five years while allowing health insurance administrators to set the period freely within the limit.

