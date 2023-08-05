Young in Hiroshima Get Active amid Aging of Hibakusha

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, Aug. 5 (Jiji Press)--A sense of commitment to pass on the tragedy of the 1945 U.S. atomic bombing of Hiroshima to future generations is growing among young people in the western Japan city amid the aging of hibakusha survivors of the nuclear attack.

The city was devastated by a U.S. atomic bomb on Aug. 6, 1945, in the closing days of World War II, three days before the southwestern Japan city of Nagasaki suffered the same fate.

In 2015, Hiroshima launched a project to let junior high school students interact with foreign officials visiting Hiroshima in August, including ambassadors to Japan, telling them about hibakusha's experiences and the city's wish for peace in English.

For this summer's project, 34 students were chosen as "messengers."

In June-July, ahead of the 78th anniversary of the tragedy on Sunday, they engaged in preparatory activities such as hearing about the atomic bombing from people sharing the memories of the devastation on behalf of hibakusha and interviewing foreign tourists at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park.

