Toyota's Yaris Remains Top Seller for 2nd Straight Month

Tokyo, Aug. 4 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp.'s Yaris subcompact remained the best-selling new car in Japan for the second straight month in July, with sales totaling 18,854 units, industry data showed Friday.

The Yaris, which is popular for its high driving performance and good fuel efficiency, retained the top spot thanks to a recovery in production as semiconductor shortages eased.

Honda Motor Co.'s N-Box minivehicle came in second with 17,919 units, followed by Toyota's Corolla sedan, according to the data released by the Japan Automobile Dealers Association and the Japan Light Motor Vehicle and Motorcycle Association.

The electric vehicle category was led by Nissan Motor Co.'s Sakura minivehicle with 3,174 units. The model ranked 33rd on the overall list.

