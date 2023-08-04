Japan Picks 3 Potential Sites for National Park Hotels

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Environment Ministry on Friday announced three potential sites for hotels in national parks proposed to achieve a double goal of environmental preservation and regional revitalization through tourism.

The three parks the ministry picked for a model project for such hotels include Towada-Hachimantai National Park’s Lake Towada region, spreading over the northeastern prefectures of Aomori and Akita.

The other two are Chubusangaku National Park’s southern region, which straddles the central prefectures of Nagano and Gifu, and Daisen-Oki National Park’s Daisen-Hiruzen area, extending over the western prefectures of Tottori and Okayama.

The ministry and local governments are set to draw up hotel construction plans incorporating proposals from the private sector. One or two of the three will be chosen before the model project starts in fiscal 2024 from next April.

“We want to improve the attraction of staying in national parks,” Environment Minister Akihiro Nishimura told a press conference, adding that the ministry will consider designating more sites for the model project.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]