Japan GPIF Logs Record Quarterly Investment Gain

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Government Pension Investment Fund on Friday reported a net investment gain of 18,983.4 billion yen in April-June, marking its record quarterly investment profit.

The GPIF posted a net investment gain for the second straight quarter as U.S. and European stock markets performed well thanks to the solid U.S. economy and expectations for a recovery in semiconductor demand.

Stock prices surged also in Japan as investors welcomed market reforms at the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

The yen value of foreign currency-denominated assets held by the pension fund ballooned following the Japanese currency’s weakening.

The rate of investment return came to 9.49 pct.

