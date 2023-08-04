LDP Veep Aso to Visit Taiwan from Mon.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 4 (Jiji Press)--Taro Aso, vice president of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, will visit Taiwan for three days from Monday, the LDP said Friday.

Based on available records, he will be the first LDP vice president to make an official trip to Taiwan since Japan severed its official ties with Taiwan in 1972, according to the party.

With the visit, the LDP aims to help strengthen cooperation between Tokyo and Taipei at a time when China is boosting its military pressure on Taiwan.

Aso was invited by the Taiwanese government.

His visit is expected to draw backlash from Beijing, which regards Taiwan as China's core interest and wants other countries to stay away from the Taiwan Strait issue.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]