U.N. Experts Question Probes into Johnny’s Sexual Abuse

Tokyo, Aug. 4 (Jiji Press)--Experts from a U.N. Human Rights Council working group Friday voiced doubts about “the transparency and legitimacy” of Japanese talent agency Johnny & Associates Inc.'s probes into alleged sexual abuse by its late former president, Johnny Kitagawa.

They held a press conference at the Japan National Press Club in Tokyo after conducting hearings with people who claim to have been sexually abused by Kitagawa.

“Our interactions with victims...have exposed deeply alarming allegations of sexual exploitation and abuse involving several hundreds of the company’s talents,” said Pichamon Yeophantong, one of the experts.

Media companies in Japan have been “reportedly implicated in covering up the scandal for decades,” Yeophantong added.

The Japanese government needs to serve as “the primary duty bearer” and work to “ensure transparent investigations of perpetrators” so that victims obtain effective remedies in the form of an apology or financial compensation, based on the U.N. Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]