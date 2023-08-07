Toyota to Set Up Self-Driving Taxi Developer with Chinese Firm

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, Aug. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Toyota Motor Corp. said it will set up a new firm that develops autonomous driving taxis and also offers services of such taxis jointly with Chinese self-driving technology company Pony.ai, in which Toyota invests.

Aiming to gain an advantage in the global race to develop autonomous driving technology, the new company is expected to launch the taxi services in 2024, according to Toyota's announcement on Friday.

Total investment in the new firm is likely to exceed 1 billion yuan. Toyota and GAC Toyota Motor Co. will take a combined 50 pct stake. GAC Toyota Motor is a joint venture between Toyota and major Chinese automaker Guangzhou Automobile Group Co.

Chinese President Xi Jinping's administration aims to build China into a "science and technology powerhouse" and focuses on fostering cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence. Information technology giants and automakers have entered the autonomous driving field, engaging in technological competition. In Beijing, fully driverless taxis have begun commercial operations.

Toyota announced its investment in Pony.ai in 2020 and has conducted road tests of self-driving vehicles in Beijing and Shanghai. It plans to consider mass production of self-driving taxis in the future.

