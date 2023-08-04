Italian Fighter Jets Arrive in Japan for 1st Time
Newsfrom JapanSociety
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Tokyo, Aug. 4 (Jiji Press)--F-35 fighter jets and other planes of the Italian air force arrived in Japan for the first time Friday ahead of its planned joint drills with the Japanese Air Self-Defense Force.
The Italian aircraft landed on the ASDF's Komatsu air base in Ishikawa Prefecture, central Japan. They arrived two days later than originally scheduled, because of a delay caused by powerful Typhoon Khanun, which is staying around Okinawa Prefecture.
The joint drills will run until Thursday as scheduled. Participants will conduct formation flights and tactical training involving F-15 fighters and other aircraft of the Komatsu base.
Japan hopes to deepen cooperation with the Italian air force and acquire know-how on F-35 operations from it, aiming to conduct joint exercises with Italy using F-35 fighters of the ASDF eventually.
On Friday, 10 Italian aircraft including four F-35 jets, started arriving at the Komatsu base around 9 p.m.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]