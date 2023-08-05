Japan 2023 Rice Demand Seen Falling for 10 Years in Row

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese demand for rice grown in 2023 for direct human consumption is expected to fall 100,000 tons from a year earlier to 6.81 million tons, down for the 10th consecutive year, according to the agriculture ministry.

The figure is expected to be lowest since the start of comparable data in 1996.

With demand for rice as staple food continuing its downward march, the ministry has been encouraging farmers to switch over to soybeans and wheat, as well as produce rice for animal feed.

The ministry also released a survey on rice acreage in 2023 by prefecture.

As of the end of June, 24 of Japan’s 47 prefectures had estimated their rice acreage to decrease by over 1 pct from the previous year, up by seven prefectures from the previous survey conducted as of the end of April.

