Hiroshima Kids Working as Volunteer Guides for Foreigners

Hiroshima, Aug. 6 (Jiji Press)--Elementary school boys in Hiroshima Prefecture are working as volunteer guides at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park, communicating with foreign tourists in English.

The boys are Shun Sasaki, 10, a fourth grader living in the western prefecture's namesake capital, and Yamato Fujimoto, 8, a third grader from Fukuyama, another city in the prefecture.

The way they communicate with foreign adults in fluent English has become a topic of conversation. "War must never be repeated. We want people to spread this throughout the world," the boys say.

Under the scorching sun of July, the boys approached tourists looking at the park's Atomic Bomb Dome and asked in English, "Do you have time now?" Showing a picture of the dome before the building was devastated by the 1945 atomic bombing, they gave explanations in clear voices, sometimes with gestures.

The boys asked the tourists whether they knew what the building had been used for, adding momentum to their interactions. Other foreign tourists stopped to join, listening to the boys and giving nods.

