Many Young Cannabis Offenders Found in Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 5 (Jiji Press)--Many young people have been found involved in cannabis offenses recently, apparently because the illegal substance is priced lower than stimulants and countries that legalized it have increased, police officials say.

Last year, Japanese police arrested or took other enforcement action against 5,342 people for alleged cannabis possession or other related acts. About 70 pct of them were aged between 10 and 29.

According to the National Police Agency, the number of such people has been on the rise since 2014. In 2021, the annual number hit a record high of 5,482.

In 2013, 80 pct of drug offenders were linked to stimulants, but the share has steadily decreased. In the first half of this year, the number of people police arrested or took other action against for cannabis-related offenses exceeded the number of offenders linked to stimulants for the first time on record.

A survey conducted between October and November 2022 on 911 people who violated the cannabis control law found that one-third of the offenders under 30 said they obtained cannabis via the internet, with most of them using social media.

