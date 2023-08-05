Nihon Univ. American Football Club Member Nabbed over Drugs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 5 (Jiji Press)--A 21-year-old member of Nihon University's American football club was arrested Saturday after dried marijuana and fragments of stimulant pills were found from the team's dormitory in Tokyo.

Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department arrested Noriyasu Kitabatake on suspicion of violating the stimulants control law, investigative sources said.

The Tokyo police had received tipoffs about suspected illegal drug use by club members, sharing the information with the major private university by the end of last year, according to the sources.

The police lectured club members about the danger of drug abuse and urged the university to take measures to prevent illegal drug use, the sources also said.

During voluntary questioning by the police, Kitabatake is believed to have admitted to possessing illegal drugs. Suspecting that Kitabatake procured the pills and dried cannabis for his own use, the police will try to identify how he acquired the items.

