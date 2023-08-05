Home of Wind Power Biz Pres. Searched over Alleged Bribery

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 5 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office searched the home of the president of Japan Wind Development Co. on Saturday on suspicion of bribing lawmaker Masatoshi Akimoto, 47.

The president is believed to have given 30 million yen between around October 2021 and June this year to Akimoto, a member of the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, according to informed sources.

Before raiding the president's home in Tokyo, prosecutors searched Akimoto's offices and home Friday.

Meanwhile, Akimoto submitted his resignation from the Liberal Democratic Party on Saturday. The ruling party accepted it immediately.

The scandal emerged at a time when speculation was increasing for a possible dissolution of the Lower House for a snap election in autumn. Many LDP members are concerned that the scandal will deal a blow to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's administration.

