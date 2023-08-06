U.S. Museum to Show Photos of A-Bombed Hiroshima, Nagasaki

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Aug. 6 (Jiji Press)--The U.S. National Air and Space Museum plans to display photographs of Hiroshima and Nagasaki taken soon after the 1945 atomic bombings.

The museum, one of the Smithsonian Institution's facilities, will renovate its exhibition on World War II in 2025. The new exhibition is expected to mention the damage caused by the atomic bombings of the Japanese cities, not described in the current one.

In the museum's additional building near Washington, the restored Enola Gay, the U.S. B-29 bomber that dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945, is displayed.

This exhibit has drawn protests from hibakusha atomic bomb survivors in Hiroshima and Nagasaki because there is no mention of the devastating damage caused by the atomic bombs.

In 1995, the museum was forced to scrap a plan to hold a special exhibition including materials on the damage from the atomic bombings, following protests from veterans' organizations and many others justifying the attacks, which also killed many civilians.

