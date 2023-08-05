Mercury Hits 40 Degrees for 1st Time This Year in Japan
Tokyo, Aug. 5 (Jiji Press)--The northeastern Japan city of Date on Saturday became the first in the country to reach a temperature of 40 degrees Celsius this year.
According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the mercury reached the level in the city of Fukushima Prefecture at 2 p.m.
A total of 679 locations, or over 70 pct of all observation points throughout the country, marked temperatures of at least 30 degrees by 1 p.m.
Those that experienced temperatures of 35 degrees or higher totaled 225 locations.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]