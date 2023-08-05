News of Skater Hanyu's Marriage Sparks Celebratory Mood

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese figure skating star Yuzuru Hanyu has announced his marriage on social media, sparking a wave of comments congratulating the two-time Olympic champion in and outside Japan.

Hanyu, who turned professional in July last year after retiring from competition, took to social media late Friday night to announce that he will get married. "I will spend my entire life further deepening my skating and growing by continuing to work hard," he said.

On social media, the official Japanese account of the International Olympic Committee commented, "Congratulations on your marriage."

Japanese figure skater Rika Kihira and U.S. figure skater Ilia Malinin were also among those congratulating the 28-year-old iconic skater.

Several media outlets in China, where there are many avid Hanyu fans, reported his marriage as breaking news.

