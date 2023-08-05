U.N. Official Sees Need to Hand Down A-Bomb Memories

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, Aug. 5 (Jiji Press)--Izumi Nakamitsu, U.N. undersecretary-general and high representative for disarmament affairs, on Saturday stressed the importance of handing down memories of the 1945 U.S. atomic bombings of Japan to future generations.

"We need to create a way to pass the voices (of hibakusha atomic bomb survivors) to younger people," Nakamitsu said in a meeting with Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui ahead of the 78th anniversary of the atomic bomb attack on the western city of Hiroshima on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Nakamitsu said that Russia's invasion of Ukraine "has raised the nuclear risks to a level similar to the peak during the Cold War era."

"We need to change the direction," she said.

Robert Floyd, executive secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty Organization, also met with Matsui.

