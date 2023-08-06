Mayor Asks Policymakers around World to Visit Hiroshima

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, Aug. 6 (Jiji Press)--Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui called for policymakers around the world to visit the western Japan city in an annual peace declaration Sunday, the 78th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombing of Hiroshima.

After stressing the significance of the Group of Seven Hiroshima summit in May, Matsui said, "I ask all policymakers to follow in the footsteps of the leaders who attended the G-7 Hiroshima Summit by visiting Hiroshima and sharing widely their desire for peace."

Matsui read out the declaration in the city's annual peace ceremony at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park, which brought together about 50,000 people including hibakusha atomic bomb survivors, bereaved relatives of victims and dignitaries such as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

The event was also attended by representatives of 111 countries, a record high, and the European Union.

At 8:15 a.m., the time when the atomic bomb was dropped on Aug. 6, 1945, participants offered one-minute silent prayers as the city's Peace Bell rang.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]