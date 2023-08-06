Japan to Mount Long-Range Missiles on C-2 Transporters

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Defense Ministry is considering mounting long-range missiles on C-2 transport planes of the Air Self-Defense Force to improve the country's standoff defense capability, government sources said Sunday.

The missiles could be used for operations to attack enemy bases, such as missile launch sites, in counterstrikes, the sources added.

The standoff defense capability enables attacks against enemy troops and vessels from outside their range.

According to the sources, the ministry is considering using a type of missile whose engine is ignited in the air after the container holding the missile is dropped during a flight.

This type does not require major modifications to aircraft. The United States is developing related technology.

